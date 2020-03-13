European travel ban impacts Nashvillians with family members abroad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At midnight, nationals from 26 European countries will be restricted from entering the United States, an attempt by President Trump to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the White House clarified the announcement saying the travel ban would not apply to American citizens but some Nashvillians have already been impacted.

“We found out last night with the President’s announcement about the inbound flights from Europe being suspended,” said Piotrek Chojnowski.

On Thursday, Chojnowski waited at BNA with his children for his mother to arrive from Poland. He said a new 30-day travel ban meant he had to change his mother’s flight.

“We had to work with my sister in London to move it to today, instead of Saturday.” said Chojnowski.

News 2 spoke with one woman who was unable to change her sister’s flight from Denmark.

The woman, originally from Denmark, now lives in Nashville and became emotional when talking about her sister’s inability to travel to the United States.

The spread of COVID19 is also decreasing travel itineraries. BNA told News 2 that beginning in April, United Airlines will drop one daily flight and Delta will drop three flights per week.

BNA also said outbound passengers, as well as employees and crew, were down a little more than three percent.

