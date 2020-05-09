ETSU holds virtual commencement ceremony for class of 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Tennessee State University conferred more than 2,200 degrees during its Virtual Commencement Ceremony. It was held around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave special congratulatory remarks and country music superstar Dolly Parton did as well. A link to each college ceremony is available here.
- Number of degrees awarded: 2,247
- Bachelor’s Degrees 1,729
- Master’s Degrees 439
- Doctoral Degrees 69
- Number of graduate certificates awarded: 44
- Number of baccalaureate degrees awarded with honors: 831
- cum laude (3.5-3.64) 200
- magna cum laude (3.65-3.84) 319
- summa cum laude (3.85-4.0) 312
