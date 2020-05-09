coronavirus

ETSU holds virtual commencement ceremony for class of 2020

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Tennessee State University conferred more than 2,200 degrees during its Virtual Commencement Ceremony. It was held around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave special congratulatory remarks and country music superstar Dolly Parton did as well. A link to each college ceremony is available here.

  • Number of degrees awarded:          2,247
  • Bachelor’s Degrees                             1,729              
  • Master’s Degrees                                439
  • Doctoral Degrees                                69
  • Number of graduate certificates awarded: 44      
  • Number of baccalaureate degrees awarded with honors: 831
  • cum laude (3.5-3.64)                                       200
  • magna cum laude (3.65-3.84)                         319
  • summa cum laude (3.85-4.0)                          312

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories