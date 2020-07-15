Enforcement of Nashville’s mask mandate begins Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police will begin enforcing Nashville’s mask mandate beginning Wednesday, the department says.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the requirement of wearing masks in all public places will be enforced throughout the city, but added there will be teams dedicated to patrolling Broadway because “the most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core.”

The Metro Public Health Department’s order requiring masks went into effect June 29, more than two weeks ago. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said they had not issued any citations related to the mandate, but had been issuing “citizen advisory notices.”

Violation of the mask mandate in Nashville carries a fine of up to $50. Police said anyone who refuses to sign or accept a citation would be subject to the issuance of a misdemeanor citation for failure to comply with the Health Department’s order, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

Exceptions to the mask requirement include:

Children under the age of 13 (Children under the age of 3 should not wear face covering due to the risk of suffocation);

Persons who cannot medically tolerate a face covering (under the order such persons are not required to carry/produce verifying medical information);

Persons eating or drinking in public at a restaurant or other food establishment;

Persons outdoors in public spaces UNLESS maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is not feasible;

When engaging in outdoor work or recreation, such as bicycling, walking, running, UNLESS maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is not feasible.

Persons entering or walking through interior common areas of buildings are required to wear face coverings. Medical grade masks are not required. Face coverings that shield the nose and mouth can be fashioned from scarves, bandanas or other fabrics.

