EMS crews implement new policies to preserve personal protective equipment

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities are changing policies to preserve resources and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We made a policy where only one crew member will go to assess a patient. So based off CDC recommendations we’re doing an assessment of a patient initially from about six feet away—and that crew member will be in the proper PPE,” said Captain Josh Rice of Robertson County Emergency Services.

He said that a crew member in full PPE will then decide whether another person needs to gear up and assist. Rice added that they’re also limiting supplies per shift.

“We instituted a policy where each one of our crew members will try to reuse the same surgical mask throughout the day and we have specific guidelines that we follow based off the CDC recommendations with that.”

Since February, Robertson County dispatch has also been screening patients to determine who may have COVID-19.

