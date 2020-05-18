Employees return to work at Spring Hill GM plant under reopening plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The General Motors plant in Spring Hill is getting closer to reopening as the facility prepares for employees to return to work.

A General Motors task force has been working since March to create a phased reopening plan.

First-shift workers will return to the plant Monday as part of Phase One after team leaders have been prepping the Spring Hill facility for reopening.

Manufacturers know there’s a lot at stake after a number of COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at plants nationwide.

Automotive news expert Hannah Lutz told News 2 the plant environment will look dramatically different than it did in the past.

“They’ll have to go through a health questionnaire before each shift. They’ll answer questions like have you traveled internationally in the last two weeks, have you had any contact with a COVID-19 patient, have you had any symptoms of the virus. If the answer to any of those questions is yes, then they’ll be referred to the medical staff and COVID testing will also be available to all employees who show symptoms,” explained Lutz.

However, some functions, like working the line, will be impossible to complete while keeping workers six feet apart, which is why masks — and in some cases safety glasses — are required.

Lutz said the goal is for GMN is get back to fully capacity while keeping employees safe.

“They’ll be going through these protocols, making sure everything is smooth. Production capacity will be dictated by what we just talked about, the market demand and whether consumers are in the market and what they’re shopping for,” said Lutz.

General Motors plants in China and Korea have already implemented the same safety protocols. The company reports there have been no known coronavirus cases inside the plants since.

