East Tennessee workers test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Consolidated Nuclear Security in East Tennessee reports that one employee at Y-12 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees were made aware of this situation on Monday.

That employee is reportedly at their home in isolation, and affected work areas have been sanitized.

“Additional employees in contact with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow guidance from CDC and provide updates. As a precaution, all CNS employees have been strongly encouraged to practice social distancing when possible and follow preventive measures.” CNS

CNS says that additional facility cleanings and other steps are underway.

That employee is a resident of Blount County and has not worked since Tuesday, March 17.

“The employee reported that no symptoms occurred until March 18. At that time, the employee contacted their personal physician, was tested for COVID-19 and has been in home isolation since that time.” Blount Memorial Hospital

The hospital says they believe that no patients were exposed.

The hospital’s leaders are working fully with members of the Tennessee Department of Health, and the identity of the employee is not available.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE