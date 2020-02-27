Emergency supplies on high demand as Coronavirus continues to spread

(WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health says there are no cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, but that has not stopped some people from stocking up on food and other emergency supplies.

“Normally we are in the fishing hiking outdoor fun business,” said Frank Friedman, owner of Friedman’s Army Navy Surplus. “First place people think about is the Army-Navy store so we do get calls.”

Friedman still gets questions about camping gear or which fishing pole is the best to use, but now he’s getting questions about the coronavirus.

“They are buying emergency food, freeze-dried food and water containers, water purification things and flashlights,” said Friedman.

Coronavirus has now spread to at least 33 countries, leaving many governments scrambling to formulate a plan to stop the spread.

“I think what we are learning now is that this virus is capable of world widespread,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

While there has been an increase in the emergency food cases, Friedman says he has sold out of the Department of Defense kits which contain masks and hand sanitizer.

“We are totally out of those I think we had a couple of hundred of those,” said Friedman. “When things like this happen we do have people that are trying to cover all the bases.”

This is not the first time Friedman has seen an uptick in sales for emergency supplies. During the swine flu pandemic and even Y2K, people rushed to stock up on essential supplies as well.