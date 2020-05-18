Emergency room employee turns graduation gowns into hospital PPE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An organization created only one month ago has collected more than 8,000 graduation gowns and turned them into personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Than Moore, who works as an emergency medicine physician assistant in the ER at the University of Vermont Medical Center, developed Gowns4Good, an organization aimed at collecting and transforming the gowns into PPE.

“Seeing COVID-positive patients, learning about my colleagues that are on the front lines using trash bags as makeshift gowns, the image just struck me,” Moore told News 2.

Moore said donations have come in from 49 states, including Tennessee. The largest contributors have been California, Minnesota and New York.

“I spoke to a mother whose son passed away a couple years after graduation, and she’s been holding on to his gown and didn’t know how to signify his life,” Moore explained. “She said, there’s no better way to honor him than to donate this gown.”

He added, “these goosebumps stories that we’re getting in addition to health care workers basically calling out, pleading begging for help, for anything that they can do to protect themselves, so they don’t have to wear trash bags to work every day. It’s been just empowering.”

For more information on Gowns4Good, including how to donate, go to Gowns4Good.net.

