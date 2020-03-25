Emergency restrictions & orders: What’s been declared in Middle Tennessee, Kentucky so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A look at the cities and counties in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky that have issued emergency restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These restrictions include: State of Emergency declarations, “Stay at Home”, “Shelter at Home” and “Safer at Home” orders.

Tennessee

Coffee County

Tullahoma

Status: “Shelter at Home” – Read More

Citizens of Tullahoma are respectfully requested to shelter at home.

Mayor Lane Curlee says they’re hoping to reduce the strain on regional healthcare resources as much as possible. The order enacts a curfew from 9 pm until 6 am each day. And all non-essential businesses are ordered to close starting at 6 pm Tuesday evening (3/24).

Davidson County

Nashville/Davidson County

Status: “Safer at Home” – Read More

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ordered all businesses in Davidson County that do not perform essential services to close for 14 days. The “Safer At Home” Order, went into effect on Monday, March 23.

Dickson County

Status: “State of Emergency”

On March 20, Dickson County issued a State of Emergency. A release from Mayor Bob Rial stated, “It has been our goal in Dickson County to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented. With this Declaration of Emergency, I am asking citizens to adhere to the CDC guidelines to limit exposure to themselves and others, and to blunt the spread of this virus. Our priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community.”

Maury County

Columbia

Status: “State of Emergency” – Read More

Mayor Chaz Molder and City Manager Tony Massey issued an executive order that formally declared a State of Emergency for the City of Columbia. Following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17, The City of Columbia will adhere to recommendations and mandates handed down by the Governor.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has implemented an emergency order to change working hours for Montgomery County employees from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday effective Wednesday, March 25 at 12:01 am. Drive-up services will close to the public at 5 pm to provide time for close of business transactions. With exception to emergency medical services, all county offices will be closed on Fridays until further notice.

Clarksville

Status: “State of Emergency” – Read More

Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts, declared a State of Emergency in Clarksville on Wednesday, March 18 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The City Council unanimously supported his decision. The declaration will continue for seven days, but is subject to an extension if deemed needed.

Robertson County

Springfield

Status: “Shelter in Place” recommended – Read More

The City of Springfield issued a strong recommendation to “Shelter in Place” following the executive order signed this morning by Governor Bill Lee. This is not a mandate at this time; however, we are strongly encouraging citizens and employers to act responsibly. For detailed recommendations, view the recorded news conference available on the city’s website.

Rutherford County

To follow updates from Rutherford County you can visit their COVID-19 page here.

Murfreesboro

Status: “State of Emergency” – Read More

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland issued an order on Saturday, March 21, 2020, declaring a local “State of Emergency” for the City of Murfreesboro in response to COVID-19.

Murfreesboro City Hall will be closed to the public, effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020, until further notice. Critical operations will continue

Sumner County

Status: “Safer at Home” – Read More

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has ordered all businesses that do not perform essential services to close for at least one week and urges people to stay in their homes. The order went into effect on Tuesday, March 24 and lasts for 7 days, but could be extended.

Williamson County

To follow updates from Williamson County you can visit their COVID-19 page here.

Brentwood

Status: “State of Emergency” – Read More

The City of Brentwood has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. The executive order closes dining service inside restaurants and bars across Brentwood, as of Saturday, March 21, 2020. Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits are also directed to close. Other businesses and individuals are urged to limit operations and daily activities in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing.

Franklin

Status: “Stay at Home” – Read More

The City of Franklin has issued a Stay at Home order, closing all non-essential businesses for seven days. The amount of time is subject to change.

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet

Status: “State of Emergency” – Read More

A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Mt. Juliet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky

Statewide

To find the latest from Governor Andy Beshear, click here.

Christian County

Hopkinsville

Status: Multiple closings – See the full list of what’s closed in Hopkinsville.

