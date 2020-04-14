Emergency lawsuit filed in Tennessee to keep abortion accessible amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, The Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee challenged an order banning abortion procedures amid COVID-19.

Officials said order was issued on April 8 by Governor Bill Lee in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lee said it limits “non emergency” health care procedures and bars people from getting a procedural abortion. Patients who are less than 11 weeks pregnant are still allowed to obtain medication abortions in Tennessee.

Tennessee is not the only state to restrict abortion care during the pandemic. The Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the ACLU, and other allies have filed lawsuits in several states.

“We have filed this case to protect the constitutional rights of women in Tennessee who need access to essential, time-sensitive abortion care. All signs indicate that this crisis will not be over soon, and patients cannot wait until it is. Leading medical experts have been clear that COVID-19 responses should not ban abortion care.” Nancy Northup, President & CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights:

Officials said the lawsuit filed Monday argued that Tennessee’s order effectively bans abortion in the state for many women, violating Roe v. Wade.

This lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the ACLU, the ACLU of Tennessee and pro-bono counsel Kramer Levin.

Plaintiffs in the case are CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Adams & Boyle P.C, and Dr. Kimberly Looney.

