Emergency donation drive started for medical supplies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hospitals across the country are in dire need of medical supplies, especially protective gear, to help them treat those who may have COVID-19.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management is asking the community to donate any medical equipment or personal protective equipment they may have at home or their business.

“We need vinyl gloves, latex gloves, food-safe gloves, all of those types of hand protection,” said Tina Doniger, executive director at the Community Resource Center.

The resource center was activated into disaster response right after the tornado hit Nashville, and they’ve been working nonstop ever since.

Now, they’re a partner of the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force along with Hands On Nashville.

Specific donations needed:

Surgical face masks & N-95 masks

Isolation gowns

Disposable exam gloves

Sani-cloth wipes

Face shields

Hand sanitizer

Specimen bags

Red top viral tubes (lab supply)

Nasal swabs (lab supply)

Large trash cans

“We are preparing our collective resources to ensure we can care for those who may become ill in the coming weeks,” said Chair of Metro’s COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir. “Though we are taking all appropriate steps to preserve our resources, we must prepare for a shortage. Medical and PPE supplies are essential to our ability to care for each other and keep our healthcare providers and first responders safe. We are so grateful to the individuals and business leaders who are willing to support our efforts by donating supplies in the name of public health.”

Anyone with unused and new medical supplies or PPE to donate may contact OEM at OEM@nashville.gov or complete the donations form here.

For smaller donations, donors can drop off the medical supplies and PPE Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Resource Center, 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville, TN 37210.

The center also needs volunteers to help sort donations and deliver them. They are only accepting 10 per shift. You can sign up with Hands On Nashville.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE