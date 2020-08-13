Electrolux Springfield employee dies after battle with COVID-19

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of Electrolux Springfield has died after contracting the coronavirus, a company spokesperson told News 2 Thursday morning.

Eloise Hale with Electrolux North America said the company learned Wednesday that a 64-year-old worker at the Springfield facility had died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

No additional information was released about the employee, but Hale said multiple safety measures, including daily fogging and disinfecting, have been put in place at Electrolux to prevent the spread of the virus. The facility has also been shut down multiple times for cleaning, she added.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of our employee’s passing yesterday and want to provide as much support as we can to his family. Our employees’ safety is our top priority. We began taking safety actions early-March and have taken many more since then including fogging and disinfecting the full campus daily and spacing out the production line and cafeteria. This spring, we also added safety barriers between many workstations and made social distancing and masks mandatory.” Eloise Hale, Electrolux North America

The facility is located in Robertson County. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 1,587 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county with 997 people recovering. There are currently 570 active cases with 20 deaths have been reported.

