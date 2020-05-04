Elective surgery resumes in Nashville for first time in months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in months, doctors at TriStar Skyline Medical Center scrubbed up for elective surgery.



“Today, there’s a new enthusiasm and there’s a little bit of hope,” said Dr. Steven Press, Vice Chief of Staff and Surgery at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.



It’s the first step in getting people access to the medical care they need.

“Patients and people that have been suffering a little bit, or have been anxious about what’s going to happen to their health care in the future, know that over the next couple of days they can start getting back to some sense of normalcy,” explained Press.



He also elaborated, Covid-19 precautions are still in place, “All patients and all staff when they come into the hospital will be screened. We have questions asked of us and we also have our temperature taken.”

Steps, Dr. James Hildreth, who’s on Mayor John Cooper’s Coronavirus Task Force, said follow guidelines, “I’m very comfortable that the elective procedures are being restored and they’re taking really extraordinary steps to keep people safe.”



While it may take a few weeks for surgery loads to meet capacity, Dr. Press recognizes the sense of urgency.

“Elective procedures are not optional procedures. These are procedures they discuss with their health care providers and the surgeons and have decided they need to move forward with it to help their overall well being.”

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE