Elderly turned away after waiting hours for vaccine

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The scene didn’t sit well with the City of Columbia’s Mayor Chaz Molder.

“It was cold. We had our most vulnerable population waiting in lines this Saturday morning, many of whom were turned away after waiting in line for hours and hours.”



This in response to the countless stories Molder heard following COVID-19 vaccinations in Maury County this weekend.

“It is frustrating, as a small-town mayor, to hear those stories because they’re personal to me,” Molder says.



So, he’s speaking out and asking the state for a coordinated vaccine effort to streamline the process.



“This is the single most important weapon we’ve had to this point with regards to fighting this pandemic. Let’s do this distribution in a very sophisticated manner.”

Currently, every county must create their own plan. Some, like Wilson and Sumner Counties, require residents to call for an appointment. Others, like Rutherford, have an online portal even offering their version of a waiting list if slots are filled.

“Because of the lack of consistency, not having drive-thru in Columbia but having drive-thru in Franklin,” Molder says, “Or having appointments in Hickman County but not having appointments here, that has encouraged others to go around to the other counties and figure out a more efficient process.”



Molder says he’s not faulting those folks, “I’m faulting the state government for creating a situation that has sort of encouraged, because that is doing a detriment to the home counties.”



What does he suggest?

“Text messages, emails, online signups are all very simple things that can be done very easily. We can do better as a state. I know we can, and I know it will save lives.”