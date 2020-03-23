Efforts to slow spread of virus continue in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Portions of Middle Tennessee are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and have instituted their own plans to deal with the virus.

Franklin was the first city in the state of Tennessee to follow in Governor Lee’s footsteps and declare a state of emergency.

Signs have been up all over the downtown area since Friday directing customers where to park for curbside service at restaurants and bars.

Under the governor’s order — gyms and fitness centers also closed, salons and spas are urged to operate only under CDC guidelines and most church services are being held virtually.

Franklin’s mayor Dr. Ken Moore is asking anyone returning from a spring break trip to self-isolate for seven days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Williamson County had the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus and currently has the second highest number of cases behind Davidson County.

All precautions being taken are in line with new regulations handed down from Governor Lee.

Restaurants must suspend dine-in services and gyms are ordered to close their doors through April 6.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

