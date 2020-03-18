Eerie photos of empty streets across the world due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: The reflecting pool and National Mall, normally filled with tourists, is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced new guidelines yesterday intended to slow the spread of the virus in the next 15 days, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, avoiding restaurants and bars, and avoiding unnecessary travel where possible. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 18: Due to fears about the novel coronavirus and government warnings to avoid crowds, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial sees few visitors along the Tidal Basin March 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and related events were canceled in response to COVID-19, which has sickened more than 7,000 people and left 112 dead so far in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 17: The plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial, normally filled with tourists, is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump has announced new guidelines intended to slow the spread of the virus in the next 15 days, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, avoiding restaurants and bars, and avoiding unnecessary travel when possible. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 17: The reflecting pool and National Mall, normally filled with tourists, is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 17: The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery stands in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of the District of Columbia, which is unusually empty of vehicle traffic and pedestrians due to the coronavirus outbreak March 17, 2020. Millions of workers and students have been told to stay home to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus as it sickens more and more people across the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is empty as precautions due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Columbus Street was nearly empty of cars and pedestrians on March 17, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Six San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to reduce social interaction and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A near empty food Pentagon City Mall is seen in Arlington, Virginia, on March 17, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the U.S. virtually overnight from a place of boundless consumerism to one suddenly constrained by nesting and social distancing.The crisis tests all retailers, leading to temporary store closures at companies like Apple and Nike, manic buying of food staples at supermarkets and big-box stores like Walmart even as many stores remain open for business — albeit in a weirdly anemic consumer environment. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: The parking lot at Hilltop Mall sits empty on March 17, 2020 in Richmond, California. Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to reduce social interaction and slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: A normally very busy Times Square is nearly empty on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Many New Yorkers are heeding the advice of officials after the state banned large gatherings of 500 people or more and recommended practicing “social distancing” during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

A couple kisses at an almost empty Times Square in Manhattan on March 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

California Street, usually filled with iconic cable cars, is seen mostly empty in San Francisco, California on March 17, 2020. – Millions of San Francisco area residents last Monday were ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus as part of a lockdown effort covering a section of California including Silicon Valley. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington Street, usually filled with iconic cable cars, is seen mostly empty in San Francisco, California on March 17, 2020. – Millions of San Francisco area residents last Monday were ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus as part of a lockdown effort covering a section of California including Silicon Valley. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fisherman’s Wharf and surrounding streets are seen empty in San Francisco California on March 17, 2020. – Millions of San Francisco area residents last Monday were ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus as part of a lockdown effort covering a section of California including Silicon Valley. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture taken on March 18, 2020 shows the empty place de l’Etoile with the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, while a strict lockdown came into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. – French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman walks across the empty district of La Defense, among the buildings, in Paris, on March 18, 2020, while a strict lockdown came into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. – French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A taximan drives his car on an empty street with Arc de Triomphe on the background, in Paris, on March 18, 2020 while a strict lockdown came into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. – French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 18: Empty Pont Alexandre III bridge is seen the second day after the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of the confinement of the French due to an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on March 18, 2020 in Paris, France. From Tuesday, March 17 at noon for at least two weeks, the French will have to stay at home, under penalty of sanctions, unless travel is absolutely necessary, announced the head of state. President launched the war against the coronavirus and placed France in containment without ever saying the word. The Coronavirus epidemic has exceeded 7,900 dead for more than 198,000 infections across the world. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A picture taken on March 18, 2020 shows the empty Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, where activities came to a halt due to the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

MILLBURN, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 18: A view of the empty parking lot as the Short Hills Mall, along with all New Jersey malls, is closed on March 18, 2020 in Millburn, New Jersey. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey malls to close as of 8 P.M. last night amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Some retail stores are offering curbside pickup. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A picture shows the near-empty Place de la Comedie in Montpellier, southern France, on March 18, 2020, on the second day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. – A strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. The government has said tens of thousands of police will be patrolling streets and issuing fines of 135 euros ($150) for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 18: A view of the empty parking lot as the Westfield Garden State Plaza along with all New Jersey malls, is closed on March 18, 2020 in Paramus, New Jersey. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey malls to close as of 8 P.M. last night amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Some retail stores are offering curbside pickup. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aerial view of an empty road at the Paso Internacional Los Libertadores in the Andes, Chile, on March 18, 2020. – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera decreed state of catastrophe over the new coronavirus outbreak. There are 238 cases in the country so far. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture shows an empty street in Montpellier, southern France, on March 18, 2020, on the second day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. – A strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. The government has said tens of thousands of police will be patrolling streets and issuing fines of 135 euros ($150) for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture shows an empty street in Montpellier, southern France, on March 18, 2020, on the second day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. – A strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. The government has said tens of thousands of police will be patrolling streets and issuing fines of 135 euros ($150) for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk in an empty street of Namur, on March 18, 2020, as a strict lockdown came into effect in the country to stop the spread of the COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. – Belgians must stay at home from midday on March 18, 2020, until at least April 5 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The only residents allowed out will be those needing medical attention, getting exercise or working in some businesses deemed essential, such as food markets and pharmacies. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Nexstar Media Wire) — As the novel coronavirus spreads in the U.S., the public is encouraged to practice social distancing, meaning avoiding close contact with others.

The White House on Monday announced new guidelines urging Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people. They also urged them to avoid unnecessary travel, shopping trips, social gatherings or dining in at restaurants or bars.

According to CDC guidelines, the virus is believed to spread mainly from person to person — between those who are within about 6 feet of one another or via respiratory droplets produced by coughs or sneezes of infected people.

As more positive cases are reported, now’s the time to keep your distance.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE