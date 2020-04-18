Edley’s Bar-B-Que battles on as restaurant industry continues to suffer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Edley’s Bar-B-Que, like many restaurtants in Nashville, has been impacted by COVID-19

“We are experiencing about half of our normal volume,” said Will Newman, who owns the popular restaurant with multiple locations.

Everyday his staff gets up early to start preparing for the day ahead, a day which now only allows for pick up orders and delivery.

“It is incredibly challenging as you can see behind with all the prep we have to do,” said Newman. “To go creates an extra challenge and step in the process.”

Newman and his staff have met the challenge head on, continuing to work through the tough times, but they rely heavily on their customers to keep business running.

“Stimulus checks are arriving the Federal unemployment checks are arriving this week and we have experienced an uptick in business with that,” said Newman.

The process is easy for anyone ordering food. Place a call, then go pick up your order at the pickup window outside, but remember to societal distance.

“We have lots of signage and messaging outside making sure everyone is doing their part to social distance,” said Newman.

Edley’s has used social media to stay engaged with its customers, while also reminding people that local restaurants need business during these tough times.

