Former Tennessee Titan Eddie George’s father battling COVID-19

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks as his number 27 is retired during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Former Titans star Eddie George is among those personally touched by the COVID-19 pandemic in America.

George revealed Tuesday his father, Edward George Sr., is battling the virus, “Actually my father has COVID-19”.

His father is 70-years old and hospitalized at assisted living facility in Philadelphia, but so far George says the news is OK, “We’ll see. He should be OK, he has some underlying medical issues. I haven’t heard anything, so no news is good news.”

George said his father was diagnosed a week ago and the rest of his family is healthy.

