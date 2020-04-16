East Nashville woman celebrates 90th birthday with special surprise serenade from neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville neighborhood wanted to give a beloved member of the community a gift she’d never forget on her 90th birthday. While the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow them to throw her a party, they were able to treat Elaine Brooks to a special rendition of Happy Birthday.

Neighbors gathered in front of Miss Brooks’ home to sing for her.

Brooks loved it, “I am surprised out of my skin! My neighbors have all gathered to wish me a happy 90th birthday and it makes me so happy! I love every one of you! you are special!”

Her home was designated as the ‘Birthday Zone’ for the day, where people could walk by and wave or write her a message in chalk.

