East Nashville artist creates coverage for young faces during COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — “This is my work bench here.”

It’s a small space for small faces.

“I’ve had this sewing machine all my life,” says Tris Beezley. “My grandma taught me how to sew.”

A lifelong skill put into practice for protection.

“If kids see mom and dad, or grandparents wearing them, they might be jealous,” Beezley laughs. “This one is Avengers, it’s got some super heroes on it.”

Beezley is a graphic design artist living in East Nashville. She says last month’s tornado missed her place by 50 feet, decimating her neighborhood.

And yet she’s not thinking of herself these days.

“I thought, I haven’t seen anything about children’s masks, so why don’t I make some of those?”

A simple post on her neighborhood Nextdoor page and then came a welcomed response, a demand to don.

“There’s a little pouch here where you can put a coffee filter in there,” Beezley demonstrates.

Call them Minion masks, maybe superhero swag. What it’s doing is making a difference during a deadly pandemic.

“I’m doing this as just me, just working with what I have.”

Beezley does not charge for the masks.

Ten percent of all sales from her professional website, TrisBeezley.com, are donated to Doctors Without Borders.

