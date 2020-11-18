East Hickman High School to transition to remote learning Thursday

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Hickman High School will transition to remote learning on Thursday, November 19.

The school district announced the decision was made due to not enough staff to sufficiently cover all classrooms effectively because of COVID-19 quarantines.

Students at East Hickman High School will continue learning remotely through Tuesday, November 24. The goal is for students to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday, November 30.

All students at East Hickman High School have been given district Chromebooks with class information that has been downloaded on the Chromebooks. The information is accessible with or without internet.

Students have also received a printed copy of the transition to remote learning plan and procedures to take home to their families. In the plan, students and families can find specifics for attendance, school nutrition and where to look for help and ask questions. The plan and procedures have also been posted on the school district’s website.

The school district would also like to note that this announcement applies only to East Hickman High School and no other schools in the school district.