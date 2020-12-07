Dry ice companies gear up for Pfizer vaccine distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine could start distribution as early as next week.

But in order to keep them cold, dry ice companies are preparing for an influx of orders.

“We want to make sure that we know what the requirement is that the customer wants so we can fill that requirement or not,” Nexair Executive Vice President of Gases Steve Atkins said.

Atkins said production will likely go up quickly once the vaccine gets going so he is ordering more liquid carbon dioxide and shipping totes, plus planning for staffing.

But there are still a lot of unknowns about how the process will pan out for companies like Nexair.

“The customers themselves are not really sure how much ice they need and how frequently so we’ve had to help navigate through that,” Atkins said.

Atkins said demand is starting to go up for the product, especially when the holidays are always busy for the company.

“These requests are coming in from, whether they’re from hospitals, or other groups that will be administering the vaccine, to companies that are transporting and storing the vaccines,” Atkins said.

For now, it looks like Pfizer’s version of the vaccine is the only one to require dry ice for storage. Moderna’s vaccine can be kept at refrigerated temperatures or in a regular freezer.