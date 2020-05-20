Drug overdoses surpass COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say demand for opioids such as fentanyl has surged during the new coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee’s largest county, where more than 100 people have died of drug overdoses since mid-March.

The health department in Shelby County said 700 drug overdoses and 102 deaths have been reported since March 15, when the county began issuing stay-at-home orders related to the virus response. Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says overdose deaths have eclipsed the number of fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As of Tuesday, 88 people had died from the virus in the county, which includes the city of Memphis.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

