Drive-thru vaccine clinic held at Wilson County church

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – They often see the sickness and death that seems to follow the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are often forgotten about.

Churches have been providing faith and service to those in need of help, especially so in 2020 and early into this new year.

Now one church in Lebanon is making its mark in the community, serving as the only place of worship in the area that is also the site of a vaccination clinic.

“Our DNA as a church is that we are here to bless the community,” said Kevin Owen, the Preaching Minister at College Hill Church of Christ. “This just seemed natural to us, as people are struggling to be a blessing to our community.”

Since January, College Hill Church of Christ has been partnering with Wilson County Emergency Services to provide a drive-thru vaccine clinic for the community.



“We’re a hospital for the community; we’re a hospital if you think about it, dispensing the Gospel, the good news of Jesus, and so it seemed natural to me, helping people who are struggling and they are able to come to a place that feels safe and a place that’s all about life,” explained Owen.

Places of worship have often been the cornerstone for community healing and a sanctuary for people going through tough times. Owen says people feel comfortable going to a church for help.

“You know you never like to see your brothers and sisters going through difficulties, and as a church family we try to be there and it’s been difficult because of all the separation,” said Owen.

Looking at the white tents set up outside the church he has called home for the past 13 years, Owen says it’s a sign of hope. Like many others, the church has had its fair share of positive COVID-19 cases.

Owen says it’s been difficult. Church has made outreach, family, and touch a normal day occurrence to expend healing and help, but with the COVID-19 pandemic that loving touch had to be adjusted. Still, he says they have been able to move forward, and similar to how the city moves forward with the vaccine rollout, he’s hopeful for the months to come.

One of the hundreds waiting patiently in their car for the vaccine, we found 69-year-old Martin Chambers. Chambers, who has COPD, said he was excited to receive his first dose of the vaccine, especially after worrying about the hassle of walking into a clinic or hospital.

“I have issues with my lungs, and going through a drive-thru place is much easier, and this was really just a piece of cake,” said Chambers.

The vaccine is being given by appointment only, set up through the Tennessee Department of Health.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.