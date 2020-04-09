Drive-in church service in Mt. Juliet draws hundreds

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Easter services will look quite different this weekend. While many churches are only online amid the coronavirus outbreak, there’s one church in Mt. Juliet taking a unique approach by offering drive-in service. Global Vision Bible Church will host it’s third drive-in service this weekend.

Pastor Greg Locke said the service has continuously grown every weekend with worshipers from all over the country driving to the church parking lot.

“We had people here last week from North Carolina, Athens, Alabama, Toledo Ohio and so I’m pretty sure we will have 5 or 6 states represented this weekend,” said Locke.

The pastor is known for being outside of the box with his sermons, but outside of the church, his drive-in services are drawing around 450 people.

“We’ve had more people show up outdoors than we could actually put indoors. Our whole parking lot is just full of cars everywhere, it’s really controlled chaos.”

Pastor Locke has moved from preaching in the bed of his truck to a deck and his message spreads throughout the neighborhood.

“We rented an outdoor speaker system and we have the speakers staggered throughout the parking lot and there’s no trouble in this valley being able to hear. We’ve had neighbors tell me they could hear me over a mile away,” he said.

While more folks are physically showing up, he said the masses are also tuning in online.

“On a regular basis, we have about 40,000 people an hour in the first hour on a regular Sunday. These past two Sunday’s we’ve had between 150 and 300,000 people watch the live stream. It’s been amazing.”

He points to hope as being the driving reason.

“I think it provides hope every day, but especially during times like this. People understand yeah things are bad but weeping man endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Things always get better and that’s the point of the resurrection of Christ. We have new life in Christ not because he died, but because he defeated death.”

On Good Friday, the church will have a live reenactment of the crucifixion outside. From 10-4, three men will appear to hang from large handmade crosses.

