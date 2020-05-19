Dr. Jahangir: ‘Process issue’ caused apparent spike in COVID-19 cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “process issue” created an apparent spike in new COVID-19 cases over the latest 24 hour period in Davidson County, according to the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Following the release of Davidson County’s COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning, Dr. Alex Jahangir told News 2 a lab problem was partially responsible for a single-day increase of 230 coronavirus cases in the county.

“There was one private lab that had a delay in reporting or running or processing their tests over the weekend, and so while we were getting some results, we didn’t gather the full aspect of how many tests they had processed,” Dr. Jahangir explained.

The number of new cases reported for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday were 41, 83, and 28 respectively, so Jahangir said “this is catching up” on that delayed reporting.

“This appears to be more of a process issue, rather than a large spike in cases,” he said. “There’s not a cluster that I’m aware of, or anything to that effect, right now.”

Jahangir added the rolling 14-day average is still below 80 and is “better than it was last week at this time.”

The 230 new cases reported Tuesday morning brought Davidson County’s confirmed coronavirus case count, which is cumulative, to 4,390. With 2,975 people in the county having recovered from the virus, and 46 deaths, the total number of active cases stood at 1,369.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed countywide since the start of the pandemic was 46,315, as of Tuesday morning, meaning the 230 new cases came from 2,103 tests processed.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

