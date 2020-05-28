Dr. Hildreth: Nashville COVID-19 response encouraging, fight far from over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. James Hildreth, the president of Meharry Medical College, and a member of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force, is encouraged by the numbers as the city navigates phase two of reopening.

“Compared to other cities of similar size, especially in the South, Nashville has done really well, and that’s a credit to the citizens who took it seriously,” said Dr. Hildreth.

While it’s devastating to have lost more than 350 Tennesseans to the virus, Dr. Hildreth said the death rate in our area is just over 1%.

“The national fatality rate is somewhere between 4-6%, so to have a death rate of just over 1% seems to be, to me, a really good sign.”

He credits the lower percentage to the amount of state and citywide testing being done, along with early action.

“We were one of the first cities to do the shutdown,” explained Dr. Hildreth, “and, I think that paid dividends for us.”

More than 21,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, and there’s a trend among those cases.

“Our positive individuals tend to be younger than in other places and that also tends to lower the severity of disease and fatality rate.”

While the news is encouraging, Dr. Hildreth warned the fight is far from over.

“We could find ourselves having to go back if we’re not careful,” said Dr. Hildreth.

He urges Nashvillians to continue social distancing and wear masks.

