Dr. Birx visits with Gov. Lee in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, met with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in Nashville Monday morning.
A White House spokesperson said Dr. Birx also participated in a round table with community and state health officials. She then took questions from the media at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency on Sidco Drive.
Dr. Birx was the subject of a report last week by the Center for Public Integrity indicating she warned state and local leaders during a private phone call that 11 major cities, including Nashville, need to take “aggressive” action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.
With a career spanning three decades, the doctor has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health. Birx is the Coordinator of the United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)
