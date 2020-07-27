Dr. Birx visits with Gov. Lee in Nashville

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, met with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in Nashville Monday morning.

A White House spokesperson said Dr. Birx also participated in a round table with community and state health officials. She then took questions from the media at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency on Sidco Drive.

Dr. Birx was the subject of a report last week by the Center for Public Integrity indicating she warned state and local leaders during a private phone call that 11 major cities, including Nashville, need to take “aggressive” action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.

With a career spanning three decades, the doctor has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health. Birx is the Coordinator of the United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE