Downtown Nashville businesses feel financial impact after holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s spike in COVID-19 cases continues to impact struggling businesses in downtown Nashville, especially after the city moved into a modified Phase Two of its reopening plan before the 4th of July weekend.

The tourism dollars will differ greatly from what bars typically count on for the Fourth of July.

There’s no exact number on how much loss downtown businesses experienced compared to last year but an estimated 340,000 people visited Music City over the past Fourth of July holiday.

This year, owners are just happy if they saw a profit.

MORE: Nashville moves into modified version of Phase Two

It’s been a struggle since March for these bars in terms of revenue. The step back into the revised Phase Two closed bars and entertainment venues for at least a few weeks.

Health officials said this is necessary to bring down the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders have found a record number of clusters at bars that have infected customers, employees and musicians, which is why they have to shut their doors.

“We can quickly solve this problem of increasing cases and I hope very quickly we can start seeing the stabilization of our numbers in a downward trend and we can look about what should happen again but I think you should see by the speed and level of what we are doing, that everyone is taking this very seriously and people of Nashville need to take this spike in numbers very seriously,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force.

The downtown Nashville fireworks display for the Fourth of July, which is typically a major draw for crowds, was cancelled by Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

“Obviously, everybody is disappointed with having to roll back a little bit. We were just starting to see some momentum moving forward. but we would agree that the longterm recovery is more important. So if we are not in a healthy situation, we got to take some steps, but our industry is reeling and it’s not going to slow down for a while,” said Buch Spyridon, President and CEO of NCVC.

