Dollywood to announce reopening plans ‘soon’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — With amusement parks on the list of the state’s upcoming Large Attractions guidance plans, Dollywood officials said Friday they will soon announce their plans.

“We are excited and are working on our reopening plans. We will announce our intentions soon.” Pete Owens, spokesperson, Dollywood

Dollywood had voluntarily closed in March to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The city of Pigeon Forge had issued a local Safer-At-Home order March 23.

In April, the theme park announced employee furloughs due to the extended closure. The company also announced the extension of 2020 Season pass tickets into 2021.

