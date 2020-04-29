Dollywood extends 2020 season passes into next year

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dollywood Parks & Resorts will be extending 2020 season passes.

The Park is temporarily closed amid COVID-19. Officials said, all current 2020 season passes will be extended through June 1, 2021.

Dollywood released the following statement:

To ensure your family will be able to have plenty of time to enjoy your 2020 Season Passes, we are extending the validity of your current 2020 Season Pass through June 1, 2021. This extension also applies to the FREE Pre-K Imagination Season Pass. There is nothing you need to do. Your pass will automatically be updated. Soon, we will also be sharing how to redeem your Summer Bring-A-Friend FREE as well as our future plans for re-opening. Dollywood will continue to watch the conditions within our region, consult with our medical experts and follow CDC guidelines to determine the re-opening date for the parks and resort. We will continue to communicate any additional changes as they occur. Dollywood Parks & Resorts

