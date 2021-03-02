Dolly Parton receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Dolly Parton receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Courtesy: Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Dolly Parton received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Parton, she received the vaccine from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Parton’s donation in April to Vanderbilt University helped fund the Moderna vaccine.

Parton encouraged everyone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm wouldn’t it? If we could get back to that. Anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everyone, the sooner we can get back to being normal.”

