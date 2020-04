LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Dumplin’” at the Chinese Theater on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Dolly Parton posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday stating that she would be donating $1 million dollars to Vanderbilt among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parton is encouraging anyone that can, to make a donation as well.

Here is the post on her Instagram:

