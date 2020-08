(CNN) – Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores now require customers to wear masks.

The two chains have the same owner.

They both say on their websites, the mask requirement is to comply with CDC guidelines.

The chains had enacted such a mandate in early July but then they relaxed it about two weeks later.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE