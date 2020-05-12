Doctors warn children should wear masks during COVID-19 reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s reassuring news for the majority of parents when it comes to COVID-19 and their children.​

“Thankfully kids have done really well in this condition, but unfortunately, they can be carriers even though they don’t have symptoms,” said Dr. Megan Brennard, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine physician at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial.

“We don’t know exactly who might be infected with the virus and [children may] pass it on to some higher risk people even though they don’t have symptoms and seem to be healthy.”

That’s why doctors urge parents to take a second and think beyond the boundaries of their home. ​”I think that each family needs to be very aware of their risk factors and the people that they may or may not come in contact with,” explained Brennard, “Especially now that things are opening back up.”​

Especially if plans includes getting back to interacting with others.​

“We still need to be very aware that even though your family may be healthy, and you don’t feel like you have risk factors, that doesn’t mean that your neighbor doesn’t have any risk factors,” warned Dr. Brennard.

The best thing you can do, said Brennard, is follow these guidelines. ​

“The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with recommendations that it seems like children over the age of 2-years-old should be wearing masks and should stay away and distance themselves as best as possible​ even though they don’t have symptoms and seems to be healthy.”

All in an effort to kick COVID-19 as a community.​ Doctors are very clear that face coverings should not be used for children under the age of 2, as it could pose a possible choking hazard.

