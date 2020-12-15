Doctors unsure of new state plan to slow testing and offer self-testing kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It doesn’t take a mathematician to notice the COVID-19 count in Tennessee is high, in fact, it’s the highest it’s ever been.

This past Sunday, the state saw 11,352 new coronavirus cases. The next day, Monday, there were 10,319. On Tuesday, it was 8,251 new cases.

It’s safe to say Tennessee is experiencing record levels of COVID-19 activity across the state.

“I’ve certainly had periods where it’s been hard to not just cry constantly about what’s happening in Tennessee and across the country,” said Dr. David Aronoff, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, “As of today, Tennessee is the number two state in the U.S for disease activity and our hospitals have a lot of patients suffering from COVID-19 in them right now.”

With the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, it seems we’re finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but Dr. Aronoff says we are still well into the tunnel.

Despite the numbers, in a letter released Monday the Tennessee Department of Health announced that state COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

TDH will distribute self-testing kits three days a week, while local county health departments will still offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

In response, Dr. James Hildreth from Meharry Medical College and Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted:

Cutting back on testing in face of record surges in COVID-19 cases is puzzling, especially since Christmas holiday is likely to trigger same surge as seen for Thanksgiving. I hope Governor Lee will reconsider this decision. Testing and masks are still key to controlling COVID19. @JamesEKHildreth

We have no plans to scale back free COVID-19 testing in Nashville.

Follow @NashvilleHealth for updates on assessment site hours. @JohnCooper4Nash

“This pandemic is bending and potentially fracturing our healthcare capacity in public health across the state — we’re having to trade off testing for helping with the vaccination,” said Dr. Aronoff.

The tradeoff comes with those at-home testing kits mentioned above. Dr. Aronoff says there are a number of these types of tests available when it comes to people testing themselves.

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21 in Tennessee. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Dr. Aronoff says it’s simple, the consumer puts the swabs into a shipping box, it then goes to a laboratory that does a molecular test like a PCR.

“Those tests are generally very accurate,” Dr. Aronoff said.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I’m not critical of this approach in terms of having people test at home I think it’s really a good way to get testing done and I wish we had more at home testing,” Dr. Aronoff said, “The question I have is can we keep up the same demand we’ve had at our testing sites, can we test enough people where we don’t see what could be an artificial reduction in the number of cases simply because our testing capacity is inadequate.”

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

This only applies to state-run testing sites and does not impact operations at local health departments.