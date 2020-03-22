Doctors to call on Gov. Bill Lee to go further in COVID-19 response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of doctors are planning a news conference call at 4 p.m. Sunday to address Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17 and deliver an important message to the public.

Drs. Aaron Milstone, David Aronoff, Devin Sherman, and Tufik Assad reportedly organized a group of 1,500 physicians across the state to call on Governor Bill Lee to issue a stay-at-home order and to do more to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Drs. Milstone, Aronoff, and Assad are Pulmonary and Critical Care physicians at Williamson Medical Center, while Dr. Aronoff is the Chief of Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

