Doctors see people avoid the emergency room for fear of contracting COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Doctors said they’re concerned about a growing trend in which people with true health problems are not going to the emergency room for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Murray Arons, Chairman of Critical Care at TriStar Skyline Medical Center weighed in, “People are not coming into the hospital and contracting COVID-19.”

​

It’s a very important fact that, Dr. Arons wants people to hear clearly.​ He said you should not stay at home, during a medical emergency, for fear of contracting COVID-19.​

​

“Just the other night, we had a patient that was having a gastro intestinal bleed for several weeks. He waited and waited until basically he was passing out before he decided to come to the hospital. When he came to the hospital, his blood count was so low it was amazing the patient was still alive,” Arons said. ​

​

While that patient will recover, others sadly meet a different fate. ​”We’re seeing a lot of patients who are having strokes at home and waiting and waiting. Sometimes it’s not until a family member comes and says, what are you doing? You need to go to the hospital. By the time they get here, we can’t help them. They’ll be paralyzed on a side of their body for the rest of their lives.”​

​

These stories frustrate Dr. Arons, as the coronavirus has not met the crisis levels in Middle Tennessee that we’re seeing in other parts of the country. ​

​

“Of course it’s terrible,” said Arons, and of course we’ve had people who’ve died from it. But overall, it’s been very manageable. In fact, it’s not nearly as bad as some of the flu seasons we’ve had in this part of the country.”

​

Dr. Arons said he’s confident area hospitals can treat you safely without exposure to the virus. ​”We are taking extreme caution in protecting these people from contracting anything while they’re here.”

​

Arons is reminding people that when you need immediate medical care, there’s no time to wait. ​”Dying from a heart attack is no better than dying from COVID-19. You’re not accomplishing anything by staying at home,” Arons said.

