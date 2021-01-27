Doctors say COVID-19 vaccine ‘still safe’ for pregnant women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, the World Health Organization released information saying it’s not recommended that pregnant women get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Their recommendations are very similar to what we’ve been saying since the vaccine became available,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Jennifer Thompson.

Thompson said the same guidance was given for the Pfizer vaccine, but she suggests that’s simply out of caution because pregnant women were excluded from vaccine trials.

“When you drill down into their actual recommendations, they’re still recommending high risk women so specifically healthcare workers or women with other high-risk conditions that increase their risk of severity further should receive the vaccine,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she is still recommending patients get vaccinated despite which trimester they are in or if they’re breastfeeding based on the data she’s seen suggesting it’s safe.

“When we look at risk benefits, we feel that the vaccine is safe and that the risk of severe COVID is much worse than the risk from the vaccine,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the only population she says should avoid the vaccine at this point are those with anaphylaxis.