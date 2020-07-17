Doctors prep for even lower hospital capacity, Tennessee Hospital Association remains optimistic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As COVID-19 rebounds in hotspots around the country, hospitals are once again finding themselves with lower bed capacity, fewer healthy doctors and nurses, even halting elective procedures.

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is canceling all elective inpatient surgeries that would require an overnight stay effective Tuesday, July 21. If patients can be discharged on the same day, those procedures may be completed as scheduled. They are continuing with emergency surgeries as usual.

As the Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of hospitalizations this week, WMC says they hit a new peak in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, doubling the highest number of admitted patients since the onset of the pandemic in March. While this changes at any given moment, at present WMC is currently treating 21 hospitalized COVID-19 patients ranging from 40 to 90 years of age, with and without underlying health conditions.

The number of WMC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have a household member who is positive has increased dramatically in accordance with overall trends across the state. This has created a critical staffing situation and we are making adjustments to ensure appropriate care for all patients at WMC.

The same goes for those at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

“I am very worried,” said Dr. Jason Martin, a pulmonary critical care doctor at Sumner Regional Medical Center, “One thing people need to understand is hospital capacity is not just an empty bed. Hospital capacity is met with a nurse and physician and the staff that makes the wheels turn.” ​

THA tracks the number of inpatients in Tennessee hospitals on any given day with either a confirmed or pending diagnosis of COVID-19 and has seen a significant increase over the past several weeks.

While numbers vary from day to day, on June 15 there were 408 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, and on July 15 there were 985.

“Although we are concerned about the increase in numbers of hospitalized patients because it indicates increased spread of the virus in Tennessee, today these 1417 patients represent less than 13% of all hospitalized patients and occupy just over 10% of the approximately 13,500 staffed hospital beds in the state,” a spokeswoman from THA wrote in a statement to News 2 on Friday.

“We’ve [Sumner Regional] have definitely had a significant uptick in COVID patients, our hospital has been operating at or near capacity for several weeks now.”

Dr. Martin says it’s not every day a hospital reaches capacity or nears capacity. It’s actually quite rare. He says it happens sometimes in the winter months when flu peaks, but only for a couple of days, not for a couple of weeks. ​

“COVID-19 is real. It’s causing real harm to your friends, neighbors, and community. I’m not angry at anyone, the messaging we’re all receiving is mixed from all levels, but what I can tell you is the last several months have changed me personally. Being a witness to the suffering these folks are enduring, it’s changed me. It’s different from anything I’ve done before. I’ve been doing this for ten years and this is different​,” said Dr. Martin.

THA says while there is still ample capacity at the statewide level, hospitals in several areas of the state are beginning to implement surge plans to accommodate an increased number of inpatients.

“For instance, some hospitals are beginning to open/staff additional beds or delay certain types of elective procedures. Some hospital systems are shifting staff from one location to another or limiting the numbers of locations offering certain services in order to maximize the numbers of patients that can be cared for in the system as a whole. Each hospital’s surge plan is unique, but consists of a variety of actions designed to increase the capacity for rendering needed care in a situation like the current emergency.”

