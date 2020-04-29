Doctors encouraged by potential COVID-19 treatments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Doctor Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed optimism Wednesday about finding a treatment for the coronavirus.

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut , significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. This is really quite important,” said Fauci.



During an oval office meeting with President Trump, Fauci announced the results from a study of more than a thousand coronavirus patients treated with either Remdesivir or a placebo.

And while the drug was studied world-wide, Dr. Katheryn Edwards explained her colleagues at Vanderbilt played a role.



“Dr. Mark Dennison did the pre-clinical studies in mice. Dr. Buddy Creech and Dr. Isaac Thompson at Vanderbilt enrolled patients in a placebo controlled trial,” said Edwards.



Their efforts, along with so many others, should be applauded as they work tirelessly to find treatments.



“They’re my colleagues,” Edwards said with a smile, “So, I have to give them a congratulations.”



Infectious disease doctor, Juli Horton at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, explained if the drug is approved how it would be administered.



“It is an IV medication, so it’s really for patients who are sick and in the hospital. It’s not going to be something that will be prescribed for you as an outpatient.”



Even still, it’s a development that gives us all hope in a time when it’s desperately needed. “Dr. Fauci has a great deal of credibility and his comments do make me incredibly hopeful about this therapy,” said Horton.



The drug will now move into the next phase of trials and doctors hope to have more answers within the next few weeks.

