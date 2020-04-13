Doctors believe emotional scars will linger long after COVID-19 has past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Physicians in Middle Tennesse, like Dr. Nottidge brace for the worst and hope for the best.

“We feel like we’re waiting for a hurricane. We’re prepared for it. And, we’re waiting for it to come. At some point, you just want it to come so you can handle it,” said Dr. Michael Nottidge, Medical Director of Critical Care at Centennial Medical Center.

COVID-19 is a new challenge for even the most seasoned doctors, including Juli Horton, who’s practiced infectious disease for 25 years.

“The actual illness we’re seeing in patients is different than anything we’ve ever taken care of before,” explained Dr. Horton.

And, the effects of the virus are unpredictable, she said.

“It’s still a little surprising to me which patients do well and what patients don’t. It’s very hard to predict upfront.”

While our area waits to hit peak numbers, COVID-19 has already changed daily hospital operations in unforeseen ways.

In an effort to limit exposure, one to two nurses at most are now doing the work that maybe four to five people would have done before. They all don personal protective gear, which adds a necessary barrier between them and the most ill.

“God bless our nurses, and God bless our respiratory therapists,” said Nottidge.

Dr. Nottidge goes on to explain PPE is cumbersome and uncomfortable.

“Last week, I was in with a patient at night and I was helping do a procedure, they called me in for a difficult procedure, and I was in there for an hour. By the time I came out, my scrubs had changed color. My whole body was sweating.”

These intimate details, known only to those on the front line experience, have changed the mood for many including Dr. Horton.

“It is fairly emotionally difficult. I’m someone that jumps out of bed every morning to come to work … I do feel a little bit more of appall over things.”

Experiences, that even those fully equipped, must deal with.

“The reality is, I don’t think we will know the full effect now or in the next few months. There will be scars that will be with people,” Nottidge said.

Most hospitals have started a mental health hotline dedicated to hospital employees, along with group counseling.

Want to see more Faces from the Front Line? Click here to meet more people from many different industries who are all coming together to keep the country running in this trying time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE