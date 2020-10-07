Doctor: COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The numbers show a clear picture of how devastating COVID-19 has been in Tennessee. As infectious disease doctor David Aronoff pointed out, flu season is also deadly.

“We’re seeing over 2,500 deaths from COVID-19. Every year, we see about 1,500 deaths from influenza and pneumonia,” said Dr. Aronoff.

It’s an unsettling realization for medical professionals as we move into cold and flu season.

“I shutter to imagine having all of that in one year,” Aronoff said, “having 3,000 or 4,000 deaths from respiratory infections in the state of Tennessee.”

When the pandemic began, there was a lot of uncertainty about how COVID-19 would compare to influenza. The data is in.

“Now we’re going 10 months into the pandemic, and it’s pretty clear. People who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have about a 10 times more likely risk or death from this infection than people who are diagnosed with influenza,” explained Aronoff.

A graph published by GitHub, a company that analyzes data, shows the fatality ratio of COVID-19 in red to seasonal influenza in blue. Those in their 70s are roughly 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the flu.

“For influenza, every year, it tends to be older adults who are the most vulnerable from dying from that infection,” said Aronoff, “and, the same thing is true for COVID-19.”

The numbers can be scary, but Dr. Aronoff hopes the information motivates people to get their flu shots, continue to wear masks, and stay socially distanced. “The kinds of things we’re doing to prevent COVID-19 transmission absolutely should reduce the risk of transmitting influenza, and we do have tests for both which in important.”

If we stay the course, he hopes Tennessee hospitals won’t be overrun by people fighting COVID-19 and the flu. “My hope,” said Aronoff, “is that we see less influenza and we get in front of this pandemic sooner rather than later.”

