Districts must weigh stringent CDC recommendations before reopening schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New from the CDC, guidelines for schools to follow when students return in the fall. The list is long and specific, and implementation should be feasible and practical.

“At no point are we going to put our students, teachers and staff in a high-risk situation,” says Bart Barker.

Barker, speaking to News 2 by phone Thursday, is the public information officer for Wilson County Schools. Districts face serious challenges in the face of COVID-19. And at this point, in May, Barker says they will do everything in their power to minimize risk for a virus that isn’t going away.

“And that’s all we can do right now, take the information, see how we can take that guidance from national and state levels, and implement into our systems the best way we know how, and most responsible way we know how,” Barker says.

Some of the K-12 recommendations include masks for students, student groups staying with one teacher, closing shared spaces, like cafeterias and playgrounds, and discouraging shared items.

After speaking to university presidents today across Tennessee, Senator Lamar Alexander said, “All roads back to school lead through testing. We’re going to have a lot of tests in August and September.”

Projections estimate, possibly four to five times what’s now available, reaching 40 to 50 million tests in the country.

Additional CDC guidelines include extended virtual activities, in place of field trips, assemblies, or spirit nights.

