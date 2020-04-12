Distillery donation helps Sumner County first responders fight COVID-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders in Sumner county are getting help with protecting themselves from COVID-19.

A distillery donated 55 gallons of alcohol to help multiply their supply of hand sanitizer.

Emergency Management Director Ken Weidner said they purchased 2,000 individual bottles to fill with the hand sanitizer before being distributed to first responders.

“Our guys are getting ready to start pushing those out to police, fire, and EMS across the county,” Weidner said. “We just wanted every first responder to have a bottle of hand sanitizer in their possession.”

County leaders extended their state of emergency through Thursday. At last check, there were 435 cases of COVID-19 in Sumner County.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE