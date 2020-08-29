Disney will allow guests to wear Halloween costumes during normal park hours for the first time

Guests stop to take a photo at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

(CNN) — For the first time ever, guests at Disney’s Magic Kingdom can wear their Halloween costumes during regular park hours.

The theme park canceled its after-hours Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party because of COVID-19.

So from September 15 to October 31… guests can participate in the holiday fun with costumes, themed foods, and merchandise.

There are some restrictions…

No one older than 14 can wear a full-faced costume.

Also all guests must still wear a face covering during their visit.

