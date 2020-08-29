Disney will allow guests to wear Halloween costumes during normal park hours for the first time

(CNN) — For the first time ever, guests at Disney’s Magic Kingdom can wear their Halloween costumes during regular park hours.
The theme park canceled its after-hours Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party because of COVID-19.
So from September 15 to October 31… guests can participate in the holiday fun with costumes, themed foods, and merchandise.
There are some restrictions…
No one older than 14 can wear a full-faced costume.
Also all guests must still wear a face covering during their visit.
