Disney Springs is planning to reopen May 20th

LOS ANGELES, – MARCH 14: Disney theme parks are closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Anaheim, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Disney Springs is planning to open later this month.

The 120-acre property in Florida features restaurants, a movie theater and shops.

Disney Springs’ website announced that phase-one of the re-opening will be on May 20th.

The entertainment area will still follow state guidelines, restaurants will limit how many people can dine in.

The move to open Disney Springs comes as many states start to ease stay-at-home orders.

Theme parks and Disney resort hotels will remain closed for now.

