Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Disney shares Dole Whip, other recipes while parks closed

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A Dole Whip Float
(Courtesy Walt Disney World)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney Parks are encouraging guests to “cook up some magic at home” while parks worldwide remain closed due to coronavirus.

On Thursday, the recipe for the parks’ themed Dole Whip was posted to the My Disney Experience app homepage.

The video features slides of how to make the recipe, which includes 1 big scoop of vanilla ice cream, 4 ounces of pineapple juice and 2 cups of frozen pineapple.

The ingredients are added to a blender, then swirled into a bowl by piping bag.

On Sunday, Alex Dunlap, Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator, posted the recipe for Disney Parks Churro Bites on the official Disney Parks blog.

While Disney has released recipes on its blog before, they’re now calling the videos of park favorites “Cooking Up the Magic at Home.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories