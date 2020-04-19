coronavirus

Disney characters will tell your kids good night if you call a hotline

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Disney is offering a temporary hotline that lets characters say good night to kids.

During the month of April … Disney is running a toll-free hotline to hear good night messages from characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse … Donald and Daisy Duck … And Goofy.

Families just have to call 1-877-7-Mickey.

The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to make your call before the end of the month.

Disney also has a number of entertaining ideas for the home.. Including downloadable activities for kids.

Check out their website for details.

