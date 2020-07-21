Director of Rutherford County Schools says masks should be worn on campus

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mask mandate will go into effect in Rutherford County Wednesday that will require residents to wear a face covering in public.

Under Rutherford County Schools reopening plan, students may return to the classroom on Aug. 10 and distance learning options will also be available.

During a district town hall Monday, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock weighed in on masks, saying they need to be worn on campus. However, the district must factor in time for students to take masks off, such as during lunch.

Spurlock wants parents, teachers and students to understand and expect changes.

“As we transition back to on campus, what we normally did as far as how we instruct, we’ve going to continue that, however it may look different in the very beginning. Keep in mind, we’ve said this many times and we’ll say it again, we are consistently looking at the data and as the data tells us what’s going on, we will make changes accordingly,” explained Spurlock.

Spurlock said the district wasn’t prepared for online learning at the onset of coronavirus and they’ve learned a lot since then.

He added masks will play a big role in getting schools back to a sense of normalcy.

“If we do our part, we can enjoy those graduations. We can enjoy those times going to ball games, we can enjoy those times going to prom. We can do those book fairs have that field day, those kind of things that are part of the educational process,” said Spurlock.

District leaders will ask the Rutherford County School board to vote on a mask mandate at a board meeting Tuesday night.

County leaders will revisit the mask mandate for Rutherford County Aug 3.

